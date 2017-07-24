Viacom just added a well-known, and respected, exec to its communications bench: Justin Dini has joined the entertainment company as SVP of Corporate Communications, reporting to Communications & Culture SVP Julia Phelps.

Dini moves from Brunswick Group where he was a partner and co-led the U.S. Technology, Media and Telecom practice. He repped Viacom owner National Amusements last year during its court battles with former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman, and Relativity Media as it struggled to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

At Viacom, Dini will lead internal and external communications involving business and strategy.

“Justin has guided some of the biggest, most influential companies in media and technology through moments of dramatic change,” Phelps says. “He’s a skilled, passionate communicator and his leadership will be essential as we tell the story of the new Viacom.”

Before joining Brunswick, Dini was New York City Comptroller Bill Thompson’s Special Assistant for Communications. He also was a business and financial journalist who covered the media industry and Wall Street.