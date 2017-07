Viacom has pulled the plug on its effort to buy Scripps Networks, with talks ending as discussions turned to price, we’re told.

The company’s decision appears to leave Discovery Communications as the only major entity negotiating to buy the company that owns networks including HGTV, Food Network, and Travel Channel.

Scripps has a market value of $11.4 billion, and likely would require a premium to approve a sale.

Variety first reported the end of the Variety-Scripps talks.