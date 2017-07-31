Verve motion picture coordinators Sara Nestor and Nicky Mohebbi have been promoted to agents. The duo were informed of the news in the company’s tradition of a promotion prank video.

Starting as interns in 2014, the two have moved up the ranks relativity quickly, becoming assistants soon after joining the company, Nestor with stints for Bryan Besser, Adam Weinstein and Amy Beecroft, and Mohebbi to Adam Levine and Parker Davis.

This news comes as Verve recently unveiled Verve Communications, a new division of the growing literary agency that will be run by Sarah Shulman. Verve now has a roster of over 20 agents repping clients in TV, film, digital and VR.