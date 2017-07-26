Verve has taken the wraps off Verve Communications, a new division of the growing literary agency that will be run by Sarah Shulman. Shulman came aboard this week after spending the past five years at ICM Partners, where she was a manager in the corporate communications department.

At Verve, Shulman will oversee external and internal communications, media strategy, advertising, special events and corporate philanthropy. She also will oversee publicity for the agency’s social impact initiatives.

“We are excited for Sarah to dive into the world of Verve’s culture and clients by designing creative ways for Verve Voices to be heard,” said Verve’s partners in a joint statement. “As Verve continues to expand, this is the perfect time Sarah to join our team.”

Verve now has a roster of 20 agents repping clients in TV, film, digital and VR.