Refresh for latest…: Venice Film Festival chief Alberto Barbera is unveiling the lineup for the 74th running of the event this morning in Rome. We already know for sure that Alexander Payne’s Downsizing is opening the festivities on August 30 while Netflix pic Our Souls At Night is also set for a screening and tribute to stars Jane Fonda and Robert Redford. Other pics expected to turn up, particularly after Toronto’s partial announcement earlier this week, include Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape Of Water; George Clooney’s Suburbicon; Stephen Frears’ Victoria & Abdul; Darkest Hour starring Gary Oldman; Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!; and Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool which is likely to get an out-of-competition berth given it stars Annette Bening who is jury president this year.

Even with all the speculation that’s been floating around, there are sure to be some surprises among Barbera’s list today for the Lido fest which has become a key launchpad of awards season pics. Titles are being updated below, so keep checking back:

OPENING NIGHT FILM

Downsizing, dir: Alexander Payne (in competition)

CINEMA NEL GIARDINO

Manuel, dir: Dario Albertini

Controfigura, dir: Ra Di Martino

Woodshock, dirs: Kate and Laura Mulleavy

Nato A Casal Di Principe, dir: Bruno Oliviero

Suburra, dirs: Michele Placido, Andrea Molaioli, Guiseppe Capotondi

Tuers, dirs: Francois Troukens, jean-Francois Hensgens