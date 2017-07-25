The Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days sidebar has unveiled its 12 competition titles, 11 of which are world premieres, which include new projects from Chloe Sevigny, Kim Nguyen and China’s Pengfei.

The section, which is modelled after Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight sidebar, boasts a strong female lineup, seeing Sevigny’s short Carmen – her second directorial effort – screen in its Women’s Tales section. It stars Spanish-American comedian Carmen Lynch. Also included in this section is U.S. choreographer-director Celia Rowlson-Hall’s #14.

Competition highlights for the 14th edition of Venice Days include War Witch helmer Nguyen’s Eyes Of Juliet, a love story seen through the eyes of a drone; Pengfei’s The Taste Of Rice Flower; Thai director Pen-ek Ratanaruang’s bourgeoisie satire Samui Song; and Iran’s Shirin Neshat’s Looking For Oum Kulthum, about an Egyptian woman looking to revive the Arab world’s greatest singer.

Special events during the sidebar include Nick Hooker’s premiere of HBO Documentary Films’ Agnelli, about the late Italian Fiat industrialist Gianni Agnelli as well as James Lester’s debut Getting Naked: A Burlesque Story.

Iranian director Samira Makhmalbaf will preside over the jury, which will dish out the Venice Days Award to the winning title.

Venice Days runs August 30-September 9.

Here’s the full lineup:

COMPETITION

Candelaria, Jhonny Hendrix Hinestroza

The Contagion, Matteo Botrugno, Daniele Coluccini

Where Shadows Fall, Valentina Pedicini

L’Equilibrio, Vincenzo Marra

Eye on Juliet, Kim Nguyen

Longing, Savi Gabizon

Life Guidance, Ruth Mader

Looking For Oum Kulthum, Shirin Neshat

M, Sara Forestier

Samui Song, Pen-ek Ratanaruang

The Taste of Rice Flower, Pengfei

Volubilis, Faouzi Bensaidi

WOMEN’S TALES PROJECT

#14 (The [End) of History Illusion], Celia Rowlson-Hall

Carmen, Chloe Sevigny

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Agnelli, Nick Hooker

Getting Naked: A Burlesque Story, James Lester

I’M (endless like the space), Anne-Riitta Ciccone

La Legge Del Numero Uno, Alessandro D’Alatri

The Resolute, Giovanni Donfrancesco

The Millionairs, Claudio Santamaria

Thirst Street, Nathan Silver

Il Tentato Suicidio Nell’Adolescenza, Ermanno Olmi

Raccontare Venezia, Wilma Labate