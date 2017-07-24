The National Union of Italian Film Critics has unveiled its selection of films for the upcoming Venice International Film Critics’ Week, an independent and parallel section which runs alongside the Venice International Film Festival. This year’s program includes a selection of seven debut films in competition and two special events out of competition, all world premiere screenings.

Brit title Pin Cushion, the debut feature from writer-director Deborah Haywood, will screen out of competition as the strand’s opening film. It stars Lily Newmark and Joanna Scanlan in an all-female fairy tale set against the backdrop of the UK working-class suburbs.

Italian helmer Diego Olivares Veleno (Poison- The Land Of Fires) is set to close the section.

The selection is curated by Venice Critics’ Week general delegate Giona A. Nazzaro together with the members of the selection committee Luigi Abiusi, Alberto Anile, Beatrice Florentino and Massimo Tria.

Here’s the full lineup:

Opening Film

Pin Cushion

Dir. Deborah Haywood (UK)

Competition

Il Cratere (Crater)

Dir. Luca Bellino, Silvia Luzi (Italy)

Drift

Dir. Helena Wittman (Germany)

Les Garcons Sauvauges (The Wild Boys)

Dir. Bertrand Mandico (France)

Korfez (The Gulf)

Dir. Emre Yeksan (Turkey, Germany, Greece)

Sarah Joue Un Loup Garou (Sarah Plays A Werewolf)

Dir. Katharina Wyss (Switzerland, Germany)

Team Hurricane

Dir. Annika Berg (Denmark)

Temporada De Caza (Hunting Season)

Dir. Natalia Garagiola (Argentina, USA, Germany, France, Qatar)

Closing Film

Veleno (Poison – The Land Of Fires)

Dir. Diego Olivares (Italy)