Van Jones (The Messy Truth With Van Jones) and Charles D. King’s Macro are teaming to produce Indivisible (working title), an hourlong political drama set to begin production in 2018.

Written by Hank Chilton (Nip/Tuck, Covert Affairs), Indivisible is described as a smart, sexy one-hour drama that takes a fresh approach to the dynamics in Washington by following an unlikely young couple who come to occupy the White House, as well as the enterprising go-getters and behind-the-scenes policy makers on both sides of the political spectrum.

Chilton also executive produces along with Jones, Jana Carter (The Messy Truth with Van Jones —The Online Series), King (Fences), Kim Roth (Inside Man) and Poppy Hanks (Fences).

Jones, founder and CEO of Magic Labs Media, is a CNN political contributor and host of the recurring CNN primetime special The Messy Truth, with Van Jones. He’s repped by WME.

Chilton is repped by CAA, Thruline Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Macro co-financed and produced Fences, directed by and starring Denzel Washington. Based on August Wilson’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning play, the film also starred Viola Davis who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the film. The company also produced and financed Sundance pic Mudbound, directed by Dee Rees, which will be released wide later this year. Macro is currently in production on feature Roman Israel, Esq. starring Washington, and co-finances the film with Sony Pictures.