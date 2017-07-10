Marque Richardson, who co-starred in Justin Simien’s 2014 pic Dear White People and reprises his role as Reggie Green in the Netflix series adaption, has inked with UTA for agency representation.

Richardson next can be seen in the sorority comedy Step Sisters from Drumline helmer Charles Stone. It stars Megalyn Echikunwoke as Jamilah, an ambitious black sorority girl who, in order to get admitted to the law school of her dreams, agrees to cross culture lines and teach the exclusive art of black Greek stepping to a band of wild, Kardashian-obsessed white sorority sisters. The film originally was slated to be released in March but was pulled.

Richardson’s credits include a recurring arc in HBO’s drama series The Newsroom as well as an appearance in the Lyndon B. Johnson TV film All the Way on the premium cabler.

He’ll continue to be managed by Link Entertainment.