Live Nation EVP and President of Global Talent and Artist Development David Zedeck has joined UTA, where he has been named Global Head of UTA Music, Partner and Special Advisor to the Board of Directors. He will be based Los Angeles.

At Live Nation, Zedeck oversaw the company’s global touring initiatives, focusing on acquiring talent and working on global development. He had been at CAA where he repped the likes of Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, One Direction, Ciara, Jonas Brothers and Il Divo among others. Past clients have included Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Hilary Duff, Chaka Khan, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and NSync.

“We are excited to have a professional of David’s standing lead our team of great agents and executives,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, to whom Zedeck will report. “His vision of full-service representation meshes exactly with where we have been taking the department. His track record of developing artists, his passion for music, and his understanding of how to use all the resources of an agency make David the perfect leader for our future.”

UTA has been ramping up its music division beginning when it acquired Neil Warnock’s The Agency Group in 2015; Warnock remains in a leadership role in the group. Just this month the agency signed multi-platinum rapper Jeezy and R&B singer-songwriter-producer Jeremih.