Former mix martial artist Urijah Faber is set to appear opposite star Dwayne Johnson in New Line Cinema’s Rampage, from director Brad Peyton. In theaters April 20, the pic follows Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), who shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent gorilla. A rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster and Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote. The film boast an ensemble cast that includes Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. and P.J. Byrne. Ryan Engle and Adam Sztykiel wrote the screenplay, based on the video game of the same title. Peyton is also producing the pic, which recently wrapped filming, along with Beau Flynn, John Rickard and Hiram Garcia. Faber, who was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, co-host the new Dana White UFC series Contender with Snoop Dogg. He’s repped by 3 Arts and WME.

Courtesy of Vincent Cirrincione Associates

Seth Carr has been cast in the James McTeigue-directed home invasion film Breaking In, starring Gabrielle Union, who is also producing the pic with Will Packer via his Will Packer Productions. Engle also adapted the screenplay for this pic, based on a pitch by Jaime Primak Sullivan. The thriller follows Shaun (Union) who, after the sudden death of her father, takes her two kids to her father’s Malibu mansion to settle his estate. At the mansion are four villains intent on finding the deceased’s safe and making off with its contents. Carr will play Shaun’s son Glover. James Lopez, Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor are also producing. Carr, repped by Vincent Cirrincione Associates and Talentworks, will next be seen in Disney/Marvel’s hotly-anticipated Black Panther, playing the younger version of Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger.