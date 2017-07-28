Lifetime said last month that Season 3 of its breakout original series UnReal would be delayed until 2018, but that didn’t stop it from renewing the show for a fourth season today.

A+E Networks-owned cable net also said at TCA today that it has greenlighted a second season of its euthanasia-themed drama Mary Kills People for an early-2018 premiere.

As for UnReal, the drama that looks behind the scenes of a fictional dating competition show had been set to return this summer. Its Season 3 delay would allow Lifetime to pair its only homegrown original scripted series with the recently picked up Greg Berlanti-produced drama You. Production on the third season of the series starring Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer already has wrapped, and it features Everlasting’s new feminist “suitress,” Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald), who is determined to have her pick of eager male suitors.

Co-created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, UnReal‘s next two seasons are helmed by showrunner Stacy Rukeyser. She also executive produces alongside Robert M. Sertner, Sally DeSipio, Peter O’Fallon and David Solomon.

Mary Kills People centers on Mary Harris (Caroline Dhavernas), a single mother who is an ER doctor by day — but by night, she and her partner, a former plastic surgeon, moonlight as underground angels of death helping terminally ill patients slip away on their own terms. So far Mary has managed to stay under the radar — but death is hot, business is booming, and her double life is getting complicated. When her world starts to unravel, Mary realizes she’s going to have to fight dirty if she’s going to stay in the killing game.