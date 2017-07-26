EXCLUSIVE: Caitlin FitzGerald is set to star opposite Sam Elliot in Robert Krzykowski’s upcoming feature . The story follows a legendary American war veteran in 1987, named Calvin Barr (Elliott) who, decades after serving in World War II and assassinating Adolf Hitler, is contacted to lead the charge on hunting down the fabled Bigfoot who is hidden deep inside the Canadian wilderness.

The Masters Of Sex alumna will play “Lovely Girl,” an intelligent, sweet, sincere and outspoken schoolteacher girlfriend of young Calvin just before he goes off to fight in World War II. She makes it clear that she has feelings for him and he does as well, but he never gets the nerve to ask her to marry him. She waits for his return from the war and writes him in his absence.

The film also stars Aidan Turner (Poldark). Krzykowski will executive produce alongside John Sayles. The writer-director will also produce with Lucky McKee as well as Patrick Ewald and Shaked Berenson. Ewald and Berenson’s Epic Pictures is financing and handling worldwide sales.

FitzGerald will next step into the role of “suitress” on the fictional reality dating show Everlasting on the third season of Lifetime’s hit series UnReal. She is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.