Two months ago Steve Mandala told advertisers at Univision’s upfront presentation that the Spanish language broadcaster had “some makeup work to do” with them — adding that “we did it.”

Univision

Now he’ll be responsible for preventing a similar problem: The company named him President of Advertising Sales and Marketing, replacing Keith Turner who was close to CEO Randy Falco and said earlier this month that he plans to retire at the end of this year.

Mandala was promoted from EVP of Advertising Sales. He will report to Tonia O’Conner, who on Monday was named Chief Revenue Officer, a new position that reports to Falco.

Turner will “work closely” with Mandala, the company says, as he prepares to take charge of ad sales at the Univision Network, UniMás, UCI’s cable networks including Galavisión and UDN (Univision Deportes Network), as well as the company’s local and digital properties.

Mandala takes the helm at a time when his company faces intensifying competition from NBCUniversal’s Telemundo. Univision, owned by several private equity firms, also is weighing the possibility of going public and has spoken to investor Warren Buffett and Liberty Media’s John Malone about the possibility of buying a major stake.

Next week Univision will disclose its Q2 earnings. CFO Francisco Lopez-Balboa warned the privately held company’s investors in May that “the overall advertising market is weak.”

O’Conner calls Mandala “effectual and original,” adding that he can help the sales team “continue to foster existing relationships as well as introduce new ones to UCI.”

Mandala vowed to “provide unparalleled experiences for advertisers.”