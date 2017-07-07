Univision is about unfuse Fusion Media Group’s video and digital publication properties.

Beginning July 24, its Fusion.net site will become a destination for the Fusion cable network’s programming and related content. Fusion’s journalism will operate under a new brand, Splinter, and move to SplinterNews.com.

The change is designed to clarify the distinction between the video operation that was introduced in 2013 and the company’s growing news and opinion offerings. Fusion Media Group last year absorbed the Gizmodo Media Group; it also includes The Onion, The A.V. Club and Clickhole.

The company is eager to brand Splinter as a destination for hard-hitting news. It recently expanded a Washington-based politics team under former Gawker editor Alex Pareene. Features editor Nona Willis Aronowitz , formerly of Talking Points Memo, launched verticals dedicated to alternative and local news and opinion.

“We firmly believe in telling the truth about outdated institutions and calling out injustices when we see them — and sometimes the truth hurts,” Splinter editor-in-chief Dodai Stewart says. “Splinter will contextualize current events while remaining committed to amplifying underrepresented voices, shining a light on systemic inequality, and skewering politicians when necessary. Readers can expect piercing reporting and commentary with a sharp point of view.”

Splinter also will offer what the company calls “a curated offering of the most compelling journalism” from Gizmodo Media Group sites including Jezebel, the Root, Gizmodo, Deadspin, Jalopnik, Kotaku and Lifehacker.