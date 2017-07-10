Univision Communications’ sales team is in for some changes with the announcement today that Advertising Sales & Marketing President Keith Turner plans to retire at the end of this year.

The company says it will announce “leadership transition plans in the coming weeks.”

Turner has had the gig since 2012. He was a comfortable choice for CEO Randy Falco, a former NBC exec. Turner had spent 20 years at the Peacock Network handling sales and marketing chores, including eight years as president of sales.

Turner left in 2006, after Falco moved to AOL, and joined the National Football League as SVP of Media Sales and Sponsorship. While there, he oversaw sales for all of its media businesses including NFL Network, NFL.com, and NFL Mobile.

Falco praised Turner for “breaking many boundaries in expanding our partnerships over the last five years.”

Turner called it “a pleasure and privilege” to work with Falco and others at Univision, adding that he’s “proud of all that we’ve accomplished together.”

At Univision’s upfront presentation in May, Advertising Sales EVP Steve Mandala acknowledged that the Spanish language broadcaster “had some makeup work to do” with them, adding that “we did it.”

He also disputed a view that there’s a shift among Spanish language viewers to Telemundo, benefiting from stepped up attention and investments by its parent, Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

“I ever so politely tell you that that is a crock of shift,” Mandala says. The idea that Univision has “lost any of its luster in comparison to our competition…simply isn’t true despite a lot of tortured effort to distort the data.”