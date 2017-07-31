EXCLUSIVE: Neil Jackson is set to join Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger and Janelle Monáe in Robert Zemeckis upcoming biopic for Universal. Zemeckis is directing the untitled project from a script he wrote with Caroline Thompson. Universal has scheduled a November 21, 2018 release date for the film.

It’s based on the 2010 documentary Marwncol and follows Mark Hogancamp who, left brain-damaged and broke, finds recovery in a sixth-scale World War II-era town he’s built in his backyard. Jackson will play Kurt, a rough and poorly mannered guy.

Zemeckis is producing the film with Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner as well as Cherylanne Martin. Executive producer are Jackie Levine and Marwncol director Jeff Malmberg.

Maradith Frenkel and Chloe Yellin will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Jackson, who was recently cast in Season 2 of HBO’s acclaimed drama Westworld, also co-stars in AXN’s crime thriller series Absentia. Rpped by Industry Entertainment, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, and Troika, his other credits include Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, Woody Allen’s You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, and Quantum of Solace.