Charged by the box office successes of both The Fate of the Furious and Illumination powerhouse Despicable Me 3, Universal Pictures has just crossed the $4 billion mark at the worldwide box office for the second time in the studio’s 105-year history. Uni reports that this is also “the fastest a studio has reached this milestone in 2017.”

The breakdown? $1.265B domestically and $2.791 internationally. The Fate of the Furious, released on April 14, ended up with the biggest global opening of all time at $542M as well as the biggest international opening ever with $443.2M. That film then went onto gross more than $1.2B worldwide. Internationally, the film became only the sixth film in history to cross $1B at the international box office, and stands as the highest grossing foreign film of all-time in China.

Despicable Me 3 crossed $200M at the domestic box office and $500M at the international box office last week and is still doing well. It grossed $47.5M this weekend abroad to bring its global cume up to $732.5M. The animated family film had the biggest opening day and weekend of all-time for an animated film in China.

The other grossers for the studio that helped to push them over the $4B mark was The Mummy ($392.5M worldwide), Illumination’s Sing ($632.3M worldwide — released in December but had significant grosses this year that played into the overall global take for the studio), Fifty Shades Darker ($380.2M worldwide), Get Out ($252.6M worldwide) and Split ($277.8M worldwide).

The studio also noted in making the announcement this AM, that it has been No. 1 at the domestic box office for eight weekends; the international box office for eight weekends; and the worldwide box office for six weekends.