As Deadline reported back in April, Oscar nominee Uma Thurman will make her Broadway debut this fall in The Parisian Woman, by House of Cards mastermind Beau Willimon (also in his Broadway debut). Tony winner Pam MacKinnon (Amélie, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) is directing the show at a theater yet to be named. The veteran producing team is led by Marc Routh, Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch and Steve Traxler.

Opening night for the limited engagement is set for November 30. Full casting, design team, and preview dates will be announced at a later date.

Sets in Washington, The Parisian Woman revolves around Thurman’s Chloe, a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. The play is Willimon’s updated spin on Henri Becque’s 1885 drama La Parisienne. The new play was commissioned and developed by New York’s Flea Theater and was unveiled in 2013 at California’s South Coast Rep, with Dana Delaney in the leading role. It got mixed but encouraging reviews.

Euan Morton. Carolyn Contino/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Euan Morton, a Tony nominee for his portrayal of Boy George in Taboo, will soon become a royal George on Broadway. He’s been playing the title role in the national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, but is slated to take over the audience-favorite comic role of King George III, in Hamilton, beginning July 28. He replaces Brian d’Arcy James, who created the role when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical had its debut at the Public Theater in 2015 and recently returned to it after starring in Something Rotten!. D’Arcy James exits after his final performance on July 16.

“Uma, Euan. Euan, Uma.”