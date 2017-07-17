Abigail Green, an Austria-based creative producer and director, has won the feature award in the 2017 Feature Screenplay Competition at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television’s Professional Programs for her romantic-comedy script Tongzhi.

Writer-director Melissa Turkington took the 14th annual Nate Wilson Joie de Vivre Award her drama-magical realism screenplay Little Pieces of Everything. Her short film Leftovers is in production and slated for release in November.

Aaron Mobley received the Screenplay honorable mention for his action-comedy Twinfluence, and Mike Miller scooped the Joie de Vivre Award honorable mention for his sci-fi/rom-com script Tap Out.