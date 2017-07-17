Abigail Green, an Austria-based creative producer and director, has won the feature award in the 2017 Feature Screenplay Competition at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television’s Professional Programs for her romantic-comedy script Tongzhi.
Writer-director Melissa Turkington took the 14th annual Nate Wilson Joie de Vivre Award her drama-magical realism screenplay Little Pieces of Everything. Her short film Leftovers is in production and slated for release in November.
Aaron Mobley received the Screenplay honorable mention for his action-comedy Twinfluence, and Mike Miller scooped the Joie de Vivre Award honorable mention for his sci-fi/rom-com script Tap Out.
The spring quarter certificate presentation ceremony acknowledged the achievements of 98 students who completed the yearlong Professional Program in Screenwriting. That’s two more than took part in last year’s program.
