EXCLUSIVE: Better stock up on a couple of cups of joe and some pie if you’re in San Diego later this month because Twin Peaks is bringing its unique weirdness to Comic-Con for the first time.

After the long expected The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones announcements plus Doctor Who back in Hall H, it looked like all the big TV panels were public knowledge. However, turns out David Lynch and Showtime had a surprise for everyone, I’ve learned. With a cast members in attendance, the premium cabler’s revival of the iconic Lynch and Mark Frost created series will be appearing in Hall H on July 21 in the afternoon, it seems. Being that the GoT panel is set for 1:30 PM and AMC’s Preacher making its Hall H premiere at 4 PM, Twin Peaks is expected to take the stage around 2:45 PM.

Showtime did not respond to request for comment. Nor is it clear if Lynch himself will be onstage in Hall H.

Having debuted on May 21 with a two-episode opener, the technically third season of Twin Peaks has seen the return of Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Agent Dale Cooper and now his evil Doppelganger, as well as cast members such as Michael Horse, Mädchen Amick, James Marshall and the Sheryl Lee portrayed Laura Palmer herself among others from the original early 1990s series.

Also back in the new Twin Peaks, which I called “sometimes intentionally tedious, and amazing at the same time” in my video review, is director and co-writer of the 18-episode limited series Lynch as the FBI’s Gordon Cole and X-Files alum David Duchcovny as fellow FBI brass Denise Bryson. They and other past cast members are joined by a bevy of new additions to the franchise such as Naomi Watts and Laura Dern, who worked with Lynch on Mulholland Drive and Wild At Heart respectively.

Predicting if Lynch will be at SDCC or any moves the director intends to make is often a mug’s game but past Palme d’Or winner Lynch was in attendance for the Twin Peaks screening at the Cannes Film Festival just a few days after the revival’s cable debut so …guess you’ll have to be one of thousands in just over two-weeks to find out for sure.

Deadline will be at SDCC this year as well as in Hall H and more as co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr, Anthony D’Alessandro and myself lead our coverage from July 20-23.