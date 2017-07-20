Veteran TV producer Deborah Spera (Criminal Minds) has sold her first novel.

Titled Alligator, the novel is set in 1924. It revolves around three women struggling to survive in economically depressed rural South Carolina — a first generation free black woman, a poor white woman, and the wealthy white woman who employs them both — and the lengths they go to protect their children, and themselves.

The book has been picked up by Liz Stein at Park Row Books.

Spera and her production company, One-Two Punch Productions, recently closed a two-year first-look deal with AMC.

Spera is former president of Mark Gordon Prods. who served as an executive producer on the company’s Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Reaper and Lifetime’s Army Wives.

In 2011, Spera teamed with Maria Grasso to launch One-Two Punch Prods. Spera took over the company last summer when Grosso left to run Marti Noxon’s banner.

Spera was repped in the book sale by Duvall Osteen at Aragi Inc.