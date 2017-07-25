There’s a change at top of the leadership ranks at TV One. Effective immediately, TV One vet Michelle Rice will be the Interim General Manager of the 13-year-old entertainment and lifestyle network targeting Black adults. She succeeds Brad Siegel, who is exiting as President of TV One.

Siegel, who served in the role as President for two and a half years, recently informed the company of his departure and announced to the TV One leadership team today that he will be leaving the network, Urban one CEO Alfred C. Liggins said today in the announcement of Rice’s appointment.

Reflecting upon Siegel’s tenure at TV One, Liggins said, “Brad has made many valuable contributions to the network during his tenure and we’re grateful for his work ethic, creativity, professionalism and support of our mission to inform, inspire and entertain the Black community. He’s also an all-around good guy and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

In her new role, Rice will have full management oversight of the network.

Rice was one of the inaugural employees of TV One, hired as the Vice President, Distribution Strategy and Operations. She was later promoted to SVP and ultimately to EVP, Content Distribution and Marketing where she was responsible for approximately 50% of the network’s revenue. She is credited with successfully negotiating all of the network’s affiliate deals and increasing its content distribution across all platforms.

Prior to TV One Rice had various leadership roles in cable affiliate sales and marketing at BET, NBC Cable Networks and iNDemand.

“Michelle is business savvy, understands our demographic and has the energy, vision and discipline to position TV One for the future,” said Liggins. “She has the respect of our industry and I believe in her ability to provide leadership for our network during this time of intense competition, increased platform availability and growing content targeting the Black viewer.”