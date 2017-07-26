TruTV has elevated Maureen Taran to vice president of talent for the network.

In her new position, Taran will continue to lead talent recruitment and casting initiatives for the network, as well as oversee all talent relations responsibilities including talent participation in brand-related appearances and maintain relationships within the entertainment and comedy communities. Based in New York, Taran will continue to report to Marissa Ronca, executive vice president and head of original programming for truTV.

Taran rose through the ranks after joining truTV in 2015 as the network’s first executive in charge of talent. In that role, she tapped into her 20+ years of experience and relationships with talent, agencies and managers to aid in truTV’s evolution into the comedy space.

Prior to joining truTV, Taran served as vice president of management and production at New Wave Entertainment, and before that was vice president of original programming at Epix.

“As we’ve worked to build truTV into a talent-centric comedy network, it has been critical to have someone on the team who truly understands the talent side of the business, and Maureen has filled that role perfectly,” said Ronca. “She has been an incredible asset, leveraging her experience and long-standing relationships to help grow and manage our talent roster, and this recognition is very well-deserved.”