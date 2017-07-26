In his latest policy declaration to be made via tweet, President Trump announced this morning that transgender people will not be allowed “to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military”, citing a burden of “the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”
His entire series of tweets is below:
Trump’s announcement reverse’s the Obama administration decision that would have allowed transgender people to serve. The Trump administration had put that policy on hold.
Human Rights Campaign president Chad Griffin reacted quickly to Trump’s announcement, calling it “shameful”. “I know transgender service members and vets who have done more to serve their country than @realdonaldtrump has in his entire life,” Griffin wrote on Twitter.
Re-election is DOA. Hope he realizes that.
This head of state announces major policies via Twitter, but prevents people from reading the announcements by blocking them? How can this be legal?