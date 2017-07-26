In his latest policy declaration to be made via tweet, President Trump announced this morning that transgender people will not be allowed “to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military”, citing a burden of “the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

His entire series of tweets is below:

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Trump’s announcement reverse’s the Obama administration decision that would have allowed transgender people to serve. The Trump administration had put that policy on hold.

Human Rights Campaign president Chad Griffin reacted quickly to Trump’s announcement, calling it “shameful”. “I know transgender service members and vets who have done more to serve their country than @realdonaldtrump has in his entire life,” Griffin wrote on Twitter.

.@realDonaldTrump and his administration are using transgender service members as political pawns. Beyond disgusting and shameful. https://t.co/3tmKfFv6Na — Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) July 26, 2017