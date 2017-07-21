Hulu has put in development The Act, a character-based true-crime anthology series from writers Nick Antosca (Channel Zero) and Michelle Dean.

Each season of the anthology series will center on one particular case, with the first installment based on Dean’s 2016 Buzzfeed article, “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered.” It is the true story of single mom Dee Dee Blanchard who convinced everyone around her that her daughter, Gypsy, was sick with multiple serious illnesses…even though Gypsy was perfectly healthy. When Dee Dee was found murdered from multiple stab wounds, her neighbors and extended family were stunned to learn that Gypsy was responsible, having convinced her boyfriend to kill her mom.

Writ Large, who acquired film and TV rights to the article last year, is producing and Universal Cable Productions, where Antosca is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Dean’s article went viral, garnering more than 4 million views on Buzzfeed’s website. and was named one of the top ten articles of 2016 by Longform.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Hulu and UCP on this project,” said Antosca and Dean. “In Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s story, nothing was as it seemed: the sick girl wasn’t sick, the perfect mom was anything but perfect. In The Act we’re going to show you the human story behind bizarre crimes like this one.”

Antosca is the creator and showrunner of Syfy/UCP anthology series Channel Zero, which was recently renewed for third and fourth installments. He previously wrote on several series include Hannibal, and also is the author of five books.

Dean’s new book Sharp: The Women Who Made An Art of Having An Opinion, is slated to be published next year.

Antosca is repped by WME, Writ Large and Ginsburg Daniels. Dean is repped by Paradigm, the David Black Agency, and Ginsburg Daniels.