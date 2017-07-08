Nelsan Ellis, who has died of complications from heart failure at age 39, is being remembered by his True Blood co-stars as a “magnificent talent” and “one of a kind artist.”

Ellis played the flamboyant Lafayette Reynolds throughout the entire 2008-14 run of the HBO signature series, adding heart, grit and fierce gay pride to the supernatural happenings in Bon Temps, Louisiana.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had,” tweeted Sam Trammell, who co-starred as the shape-shifting Sam Merlotte, owner of the bar and grill where Lafayette served as cook and tough-as-lacquered-nails peacekeeper. “Miss u friend.”

True Blood‘s Anna Paquin, who starred as the show’s heroine (and Lafayette’s lifelong friend) Sookie Stackhouse, called Ellis “phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul”:

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

I don't know if I've ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had. Miss u friend — Sam Trammell (@SamTrammell) July 8, 2017

Stephen Moyer, who played vampire Bill Compton:

Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017

Denis O’Hare, the show’s vampire king Russell Edgington:

Very disturbed and sad that Nelsan Ellis has died. Such a huge talent. Such a wonderful man. The world is a poorer place today… — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) July 8, 2017

Joe Manganiello, who played werewolf Alcide Herveaux, wrote that he is “crushed” by the loss:

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017

Kristin Bauer (vampire Pam):

One of the sweetest most talented men I've ever met. A terrible loss for all of us. Rest In… https://t.co/PgiUMuVzaZ — Kristin Bauer (@BauervanStraten) July 8, 2017

Michael McMillian, who played anti-vamp preacher-turned-bloodsucker Steve Newlin:

Stunned, devastated by the terrible news of @OfficialNelsan's passing. Nelsan was a genius and a beautiful soul. Sending love to his family. — Michael McMillian (@McMillzz) July 8, 2017

Deborah Ann Woll, who was vampire Jessica:

Todd Lowe, who co-starred as Lafayette’s coworker and pal Terry Bellefleur:

So blessed to share the screen with you you beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/DCD6WLAdJn — Todd Lowe (@Todd__Lowe) July 8, 2017

Tara Buck, Fangtasia’s human waitress Ginger:

Stunned & heart broken about @OfficialNelsan A brilliantly talented & thoughtful actor. His humanity & sense of humor will be remembered. — Tara Buck (@iamtarabuck) July 8, 2017

Charlaine Harris, author of the Sookie Stackhouse book series on which True Blood was based, tweeted:

Nelsan Ellis, you will truly be missed. Such a great talent gone far too soon. 💔 https://t.co/XLnmDqHGAR — Charlaine Harris (@RealCharlaine) July 8, 2017

Earlier today, series creator Alan Ball released a statement: “Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege.”

And Chadwick Boseman, who co-starred with Ellis in the James Brown biopic Get On Up, posted this: