After murmurings of its return, the popular music video countdown from the ’90s and ’00s Total Request Live is officially returning for a new, social media-driven generation.

MTV president Chris McCarthy has officially confirmed in an interview with the New York Times that the show will return in October. The original series premiered in 1997 with Carson Daly as the host, where viewers would vote on the top music videos of the day. It later grew into a massive spectacle, filming live in MTV’s Time Square studio and was rebranded TRL. The hour-long show aired daily and became a hot spot for musicians as well as stars from TV and film. Daly left his hosting duties in 2003 and the position was taken over by various VJs until it ended in November 2008 with a three-hour Total Finale Live special.

The new iteration will, like its predecessor, also air daily and take place in a new revamped Times Square Studio. Five VJs will host alongside rapper and comedian DC Young Fly and Chicago radio personality Erik Zachary.

In the interview, McCarthy also mentioned that the coveted “Moon Man” trophy at the annual MTV Video Music Awards will now be known as a “Moon Person,” going along with their push for inclusion, as reflected in their new gender neutral categories. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Katy Perry on August 27.