EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Triple Threat, the Arclight Films action thriller that teams a slew of big-name international action stars including Michael Jai White, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Tiger Chen, Scott Adkins and Michael Bisping. The deal will see the film aim for a U.S theatrical release in early 2018.

Directed by Jesse V. Johnson, the movie centers on a down-and-out band of mercenaries (Ong Bak‘s Jaa, The Raid‘s Uwais and Man Of Tai Chi‘s Chen) who take on a trio of assassins (Black Dynamite‘s White, The Expendibles 2‘s Adkins and XxX: Return Of Xander Cage‘s Michael Bisping) who are hired to take out a billionaire’s daughter intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. JeeJa Yanin, Michael Wong and Celina Jade co-star. A sequel involving the trio of mercenaries is already in the works.

We’re also hearing some of the movie’s cast is heading to Comic-Con this week for a surprise panel appearance. While details are under wraps, we’re hearing they’ll bring footage. Here’s a tease for that:

“I don’t believe a martial arts action cast like this has ever assembled before,” Well Go president and CEO Doris Pfardrescher said. “Triple Threat brings together some of the biggest names in action today along with some of the most exciting fights scenes ever seen and we can’t be more excited to bring this film to our audience.”

The pic was produced by Shanghai Aurora Alliance and SC Films in association with Arclight Films, Beijing Manyougu Company Ltd, Kungfuman Culture Media, Liehe Pictures Culture Media, and co-presented by Yuan Jiguo, He Weijun, and Ruan Xiaohua. Ying Ye and Tiger Chan are producers alongside Lui Yan, He Weijun, Sylen Hwa, Michael Selby, Gary Hamilton, Mike Gabrawy and Elliot Tong.

The deal was negotiated by Pfardrescher (also an executive producer) on behalf of Well Go USA with Arclight, which is handling worldwide rights. Gersh reps the cast.