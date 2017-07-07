Chicago-based Tribune Media execs will benefit handily if Sinclair Broadcast Group’s proposed $3.9 billion acquisition goes through.

In a filing this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Sinclair disclosed plans for generous severance payments to top Tribune executives upon their exit from the company once the proposed merger is completed.

Chandler Bigelow, Tribune EVP and chief financial officer, would receive $9.2 million; Edward Lazarus, EVP and general counsel would take in $9.7 million; Larry Wert, president broadcast media, would receive $7.8 million; former CEO Peter Liguori would pull in $1.7 million; and interim CEO Peter Kern, $207,774.

If the deal closes as is looking likely, Sinclair would own, operate or serve 233 television stations in 108 markets, making it by far, the biggest independent owner of Fox affiliates.

The FCC is considering changes in ownership rules that could clear the way to create a TV station colossus.

Tribune has 42 stations in 33 markets including 14 Fox affiliates, 12 with CW, six with CBS, three with AMC, and two NBC. It also owns cable’s WGN America, digital multicast network Antenna TV, and minority stakes in the TV Food Network and CareerBuilder.