Late night TV erupted over President Donald Trump’s morning firing of all transgender troops, by Twitter.

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was among the show hosts who blasted Trump’s move in their monologues; Noah also invited on the show two U.S. army veterans who are transgender and who explained Trump’s Twitter move, which appears to have come as a surprise to the Pentagon, means an immediate 15K reduction in military personnel.

Military personnel who had been “lured out into the open” based on assurances given by the Obama administration, now find their careers in danger, the veterans warned. Their discharge coding, for instance, will affect education benefits, health benefits and whether they can ever work again in a federal government job, Noah learned.