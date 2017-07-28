“This is a moment of joy,” Trevor Noah announced at the top of Thursday night’s The Daily Show, celebrating the record set by new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci who “hasn’t even been here a week and already he has his own scandal.”

Specifically, Scaramucci set fire to Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon in an interview with New Yorker earlier Thursday. “He burnt them like a Hoverboard, people,” Noah rejoiced.

Tragically, Noah revealed, even on cable late night, he could not walk viewers through the entirety of the obscene, unhinged interview Scaramucci gave to New Yorker’s Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza, explaining, “it will break out bleep machine.”

Noah contented himself with with some of the yeastiest bits. Like the part in which he called White House Chief of Staff Priebus, “A f**king paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

What got Scaramucci so knicker knotted? He thought Priebus had leaked to Lizza that Scaramucci and Trump had had dinner with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, former Fox News honcho Bill Shine and First Lady Melania Trump. Scaramucci had called Lizza to ask him who had leaked the White House dinner intel. Lizza declined to name his source .

In fairness, Noah argued, anyone working for Donald Trump can be expected to become paranoid in no time flat. It’s got to be like becoming Hannibal Lecter’s chef, Noah speculated.

Another interesting moment, Noah told his viewers, came when Lizza asked Scaramucci whether he likes media attention.

“I’m not Steve Bannon,” Scaramucci responded. “I’m not trying to suck my own c**k.”

“I’m not going to lie people, I love Scaramucci already,” Noah confessed.