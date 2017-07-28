The cast and creatives of Amazon’s Emmy-winning Transparent today released a bit more than just the Season 4 trailer of the series. That’s because the trailer reveal came the same week as President Donald Trump announced via Twitter his plan to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.
The show gave People an exclusive statement to go along with the trailer, which shows the Pfefferman family heading off on a spiritual and political journey to Israel as they dig deep into their family’s history. Creator/showrunner Jill Soloway had indicated earlier that Transparent would be more specifically political this season.
“To our trans community members serving in the military and to transgender veterans: We work in solidarity with you and will continue fighting and creating art for our community’s well-being and future,” the joint statement read (see it in full below).
Soloway had already reacted to the ban that came early Wednesday that even took the Pentagon by surprise. (On Thursday, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that trans personnel will be allowed to continue to serve until a policy is formed to back Trump’s plan). She tweeted:
Transparent, which is up for four Emmys this year, returns for Season 4 on September 22.
Here’s the full Transparent joint statement in People:
We are honored to share the trailer for Transparent season 4. We feel very lucky to get to make art inspired by themes of love, home and boundaries, and how they operate in both human beings as well as nations.
Sharing this work amidst President Trump’s continued assault on the transgender community is painful. We are outraged that he announced in a tweet that transgender people would not be allowed to serve ‘in any capacity’ in the U.S. military. It is reprehensible to deny an estimated 15,000 current trans service members, and 134,000 trans veterans, the dignity, respect and safety that they deserve.
At Transparent we believe in the integrity of the trans community, which we know firsthand because we are all either trans or allies to the trans community. It is a revolutionary act for a trans person to simply leave the house and walk down the street. We tap into the incredible history of survival the trans community has achieved against all odds, knowing that our fight is noble and on the side of justice and human rights.
To our trans community members serving in the military and to transgender veterans: We work in solidarity with you and will continue fighting and creating art for our community’s well-being and future,” it reads. “We hope that you’ll enjoy the trailer for season 4 because our visibility and our stories are more important than ever.
GLAAD’s Trump Accountability Project is working every day to shine a bright light on all of the anti-LGBTQ actions taken by this administration, please follow them on Twitter @glaad or visit glaad.org/tap for the latest steps you can take to resist.
No Comments