The cast and creatives of Amazon’s Emmy-winning Transparent today released a bit more than just the Season 4 trailer of the series. That’s because the trailer reveal came the same week as President Donald Trump announced via Twitter his plan to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.

The show gave People an exclusive statement to go along with the trailer, which shows the Pfefferman family heading off on a spiritual and political journey to Israel as they dig deep into their family’s history. Creator/showrunner Jill Soloway had indicated earlier that Transparent would be more specifically political this season.

“To our trans community members serving in the military and to transgender veterans: We work in solidarity with you and will continue fighting and creating art for our community’s well-being and future,” the joint statement read (see it in full below).

Soloway had already reacted to the ban that came early Wednesday that even took the Pentagon by surprise. (On Thursday, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that trans personnel will be allowed to continue to serve until a policy is formed to back Trump’s plan). She tweeted:

I can't think of any situation where banning certain humans makes sense. It only works as hate-normalizing. #overthrow — Jill Soloway (@jillsoloway) July 26, 2017

Transparent, which is up for four Emmys this year, returns for Season 4 on September 22.

Here’s the full Transparent joint statement in People: