“I’m learning things. You can just start again,” says Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) at the beginning of the Season 4 trailer for Amazon’s Transparent.

The upcoming season sees the Pfeffermans head off on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history. Creator/showrunner Jill Soloway had indicated earlier that the show would be more specifically political this season.

In Season 4, Maura heads to Israel to speak at a conference and makes a startling discovery. She’s later joined by the rest of family. Adrift in the desert, Maura, Ali (Gaby Hoffmann), Sarah (Amy Landecker), Josh (Jay Duplass) and Shelly (Judith Light) ultimately set off on their own paths to find acceptance, love, and truth.

The series has won eight Emmys and two Golden Globes and was most recently received seven Emmy nominations for 2017.

Check out the trailer above.