Paige Davis, host of the original home design series Trading Spaces, is returning for TLC’s revival slated to air in 2018. In addition, casting of homeowners has begun in the first three cities of Los Angeles, Atlanta and Baltimore.

Based on the BBC TV series Changing Rooms, Emmy-nominated Trading Spaces ran for eight seasons on TLC and Discovery Home from 2000-2008, one of their most successful series to date. The series, which featured two sets of neighbors redecorating one room in each other’s home, was generally credited with sparking a nationwide interest in home decorating and the rise of home improvement TV series in the U.S. It also inspired two Trading Spaces books and a computer software program, and launched the career of Ty Pennington, one of the show’s original carpenters who went on to become host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on ABC.

Trading Spaces is produced by Endemol Shine North America subsidiary Authentic Entertainment.