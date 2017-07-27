Tracy Morgan stars as Tray in TBS’s The Last O.G., an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released on good behavior from a 15-year prison stint, finds Brooklyn gentrified and his former girlfriend, Shay (Tiffany Haddish), married to an affable, successful white man (Ryan Gaul) who is helping raise Tray’s twin sons who he never knew existed. Come to TCA to talk about the show, created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri. Morgan got asked if, “in addition to entertainment” will the series “explore any social things that affect the black community.”

“This is not a black show,” Morgan shot back. “This is a show about humanity, second chances, redemption. This isn’t a black show…I want to transcend that. Black people aren’t the only ones who live there, there are white people coming home from prison too. I want to deal with the humanity.”

Asked what it means to be able to do this show after being seriously injured in a fatal traffic accident, Morgan responded “What does it mean to me? Thank god.. That’s all I’ve got to say. Self explanatory.”

Tiffany Haddish got asked “how do you feel?” with Girls Trip the first comedy film this year to break out. “I feel like a foster kid who has been in the system for a long time and turned 16 and got adopted and they said ‘You can go to college’ and I won’t have any loans,” she emoted. “I’m accepted finally!”

Asked if the cast of the TBS series is treating her differently since the movie took off, she joke Morgan bought her a Rolls Royce.

“We’re not allowed to talk to her; we have to go through her three assistants,” Ryan Gaul added.

“I’m the same old Tiff,” she insisted, explaining, “My bank account doesn’t show movie-star status yet. They say nine months…I’m waiting for the delivery.”

One TV critic offered Haddish the opportunity to explain her remarks about Bill Cosby in an interview while promoting the movie. She’s taken a pounding on social media after saying, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times about her movie, “I still want to work with Bill Cosby…I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice. I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”

“What I said was a joke,” Haddish said at TCA Thursday morning. “I don’t know if you ever have been interviewed before. You do 27 interviews and you’re going to say some bad jokes. I was trying to say I’m not afraid of any kind of job…I don’t agree with what he did but, at the end of the day, I’m not afraid of the Big Bad Wolf and tried to say that in a humorous way.”