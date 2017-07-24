E! has slotted the Season 2 return of Total Bellas for Wednesday, September 6 at 9 PM.

The new eight hourlong episodes will continue to look at the lives of WWE superstars The Bella Twins, including their evolving professional careers, romances and family lives.

In addition, E! has announed cast for Season 7 of Total Divas which premieres later this fall. WWE superstars Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss will join Natalya (Nattie), Maryse, Lana and Naomi (Trinity) in the new season.

Total Bellas and Total Divas are produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions.