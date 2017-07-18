EXCLUSIVE: Tory Metzger has been named President of Production of Levantine Films, the New York-based producer/financier behind Hidden Figures and Beasts of No Nation. Metzger leaves Lava Bear, where she was president of the production concern formed by David Linde with backing from Reliance. She took the helm when Linde left for Participant. While Lava Bear produced Best Picture nominee Arrival, exec produced the David Michod-directed The Rover and Naomi Watts-starrer Shut In, Reliance is winding down the company and it was a fortuitous time to make a move. Metzger is an exec producer on the upcoming release American Animals and Ben Wheatley’s next film Freakshift.

Levantine

For Levantine, Metzger will oversee all aspects of the production slate from Los Angeles while Renee Witt continues to head development in the New York office. Said Levantine founder/CEO Jamal Daniel: “With Levantine, we have come out of the gate strong and have been fortunate to be behind two celebrated films, both from a critical and commercial perspective. Bringing Tory on board with her breadth of experience and a keen sense of how storytelling can inspire and motivate individuals fits well into what we are building today.”

Metzger was a superstar agent at CAA, who repped Tom Cruise, Ang Lee, Cameron Crowe, Spike Jonze and others before she began her transition to the production side with a move to Media Rights Capital to head up its film division. She worked with such filmmakers as M. Night Shamalyan, David Fincher, Ricky Gervais, Neil Blomkamp, Sasha Baron Cohen, Jay Roach and Robert Rodriguez, before moving to Lava Bear in 2011.

“The commitment I have witnessed by Jamal and the entire group at Levantine to not only make quality productions, but focus on telling stories about untold heroes or global events is something I see as both an incredible opportunity and inspiring to work towards every day,” said Metzger. “I am looking forward to building a slate of films that supports the company’s vision and introducing the industry to an entity that has for too long been behind the scenes.”