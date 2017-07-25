BREAKING: Living up to its stature as the premiere international awards season launch pad, The Toronto International Film Festival today unveiled the first part of its September slate that is strong, adventurous and chock full of depictions of adversity and human struggle.

There is the acquisition title I, Tonya that has Margot Robbie as Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding’s desperate attempt to overtake glamour girl rival Nancy Kerrigan; The Darkest Hour‘s Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, faced with the choice of capitulating with or defying the Nazis in his first days as British Prime Minister; Idris Elba and Kate Winslet struggling to survive a plane crash in The Mountain Between Us; Jake Gyllenhaal as Jeff Bauman, the Boston Marathon bombing victim who despite losing his lower legs, helped identify the terrorists and made an inspiring recovery; Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon bringing to life the bitter battle between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to sell electricity to the masses in The Current War; Annette Bening as waning screen queen Gloria Grahame in Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool; Bryan Cranston as a paraplegic trying to find the will to live, with the help of a charismatic caretaker (Kevin Hart) in the Intouchables remake Untouchable; Frances McDormand, defying Woody Harrelson’s local sheriff by hanging billboards about her missing daughter in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards In Ebbing, Missouri; Emma Stone as Billie Jean King striking a gender blow by besting hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) in Battle of the Sexes; Jessica Chastain as a widowed artist who paints a portrait of Sitting Bull in Woman Walks Ahead; and Christian Bale as an Army captain who escorts a Cheyenne chief and his family across hostile terrain. There will be new films by directors like Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), George Clooney (Suburbicon), Terrence Malick (Radegund), nngelina Jolie (First They Killed My Father), Darren Aronofsky (Mother!) Alexander Payne (Downsizing) to Dee Rees (Mudbound), Haifaa Al-Mansour (Mary Shelley), Andy Serkis (Breathe) and first timer Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird). the Closing Night Gala on September 16 will be the World Premiere of C’est la vie!, the Olivier Nakache/Eric Toledano scripted and directed film that stars Gilles Lellouche, Suzanne

Clément, Eye Haïdara, and Jean-Pierre Bacri.

Update for the full slate, which is being unveiled on an unreliable live stream right now. It will take awhile for the whole list because they are unveiling slate highlights and showing trailers for the films. Some of the titles I’ve mentioned will be unveiled as the festival announcements continue over the coming weeks. I expect the Anthony Mandler-directed Monster and Joseph Kahn-directed Bodied to be part of the slate as well, as Cameron Bailey said they’ve covered only about one-quarter of the Toronto festival slate today.

Here is the full slate so far:

GALAS 2017

Breathe Andy Serkis, United Kingdom,World Premiere

The Catcher Was A Spy Ben Lewin, USA World Premiere

Closing Night Film —C’est la vie! Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano, France World Premiere

Darkest Hour Joe Wright, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

Kings Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium World Premiere

Long Time Running Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada World Premiere

Mary Shelley Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA World Premiere

The Mountain Between Us Hany Abu-Assad, USA World Premiere

Mudbound Dee Rees, USA International Premiere

Stronger David Gordon Green, USA World Premiere

Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film Neil Burger, USA World Premiere

The Wife Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden World Premiere

Woman Walks Ahead Susanna White, USA World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2017

Battle of the Sexes Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA International Premiere

BPM (Beats Per Minute) Robin Campillo, France North American Premiere

The Brawler Anurag Kashyap, India World Premiere

The Breadwinner Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg World Premiere

Call Me By Your Name Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France Canadian Premiere

Catch the Wind Gaël Morel, France International Premiere

The Children Act Richard Eyre, United Kingdom World Premiere

The Current War Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, USA World Premiere

Disobedience Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom World Premiere

Downsizing Alexander Payne, USA Canadian Premiere

A Fantastic Woman Sebastián Lelio, Chile Canadian Premiere

First They Killed My Father Angelina Jolie, Cambodia Canadian Premiere

The Guardians Xavier Beauvois, France World Premiere

Hostiles Scott Cooper, USA International Premiere

The Hungry Bornila Chatterjee, India World Premiere

I, Tonya Craig Gillespie, USA World Premiere *Special Presentations Opening Film*

Lady Bird Greta Gerwig, USA International Premiere

mother! Darren Aronofsky, USA North American Premiere

Novitiate Maggie Betts, USA International Premiere

Omerta Hansal Mehta, India World Premiere

Plonger Mélanie Laurent, France World Premiere

The Price of Success Teddy Lussi-Modeste, France International Premiere

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Angela Robinson, USA World Premiere

The Rider Chloé Zhao, USA Canadian Premiere

A Season in France Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, France World Premiere

The Shape of Water Guillermo del Toro, USA Canadian Premiere *Special Presentations Closing Film*

Sheikh Jackson Amr Salama, Egypt World Premiere

The Square Ruben Östlund, Sweden North American Premiere

Submergence Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain World Premiere

Suburbicon George Clooney, USA North American Premiere

Thelma Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark International Premiere

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Martin McDonagh, USA North American Premiere

Victoria and Abdul Stephen Frears, United Kingdom North American Premiere