EXCLUSIVE: Toni Collette’s Vocab Films and RadicalMedia (What Happened, Miss Simone?) are partnering to bring Julia Dahl’s novel Invisible City into series form with Collette having already written the pilot script. The actress optioned the book which is a psychological murder mystery set in Brooklyn’s old world Hasidic community.

Invisible City is the first of Dahls’ many novels and follows an aspiring journalist, Rebekah, who is searching for her Jewish mother who had abandoned her and her Christian father to return to her religion. The journalist is asked to cover a story of a murdered Hasidic woman and that’s when she is immersed in this cloistered world where her mother grew up. The book has won numerous awards and, in 2014, The Boston Globe named it as one of the best of the year.

Collette will serve as executive producer along with Jen Turner. Jon Kamen, Jon Doran, and Justin Wilkes serve as executive producers for Radical Media.

“I love Julia Dahl’s novel because it’s about fighting for personal freedom and living an authentic life. It couldn’t be a more relevant time to tell this story about acceptance and integration, or lack thereof. These complex female characters are honest, flawed and inspiring. We can always use more of those,” Collette said in a statement.

RadicalMedia’s recent credits includes MARS and Year Million for National Geographic, Stan Against Evil for IFC and they were behind the great, Oscar-winning documentary The Fog of War. They have also produced some other strong documentaries including Morgan Neville’s Keith Richards: Under the Influence for Netflix, Metallica: Some Kind of Monster for A&E and Whitey: The U.S. vs. James J. Bulger for CNN.

Collette is repped by manager (and producing partner) Jen Turner at Finley Management as well as by CAA, United Management in Australia and lawyers at Jackoway Tyerman. Dahl is repped by Stephanie Rostan at Levine Greenberg Rostan and attorney Eric Brooks at Bloom, Hergott.