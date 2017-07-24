EXCLUSIVE: Causal star Tommy Dewey and Francois Arnaud are attached to star in Marc Carlini’s written-directed indie film She’s In Portland, which Carlini is producing under his Tilt/Shift Films banner.

It centers on two 30-something guys who, after a college reunion, decide to take a road trip up the California coast to find Maggie, the one that got away. Dewey plays Wes, a charismatic, east coast banker grappling with a stressful home life and a marriage that’s gone cold. Arnaud is Luke, a Los Angeles creative struggling with his career and life as a lonely single guy.

Jeremy Alter is also producing the project.

In addition to Casual, Dewey recurred on the CBS medical drama Code Black and is the co-creator, executive producer and star of Verizon/go90’s Now We’re Talking. He’s repped by The Kohner Agency, Industry Entertainment and Myman, Greenspan, Fineman.

Arnaud stars in the new NBC series, Midnight Texas, which premieres tonight. On the film side, he’ll be seen in Brian Crano’s upcoming film Permission opposite Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens. Arnaud is repped by APA, Lasher Group, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal.