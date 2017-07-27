TNT has announced the season two premiere date for the drama Good Behavior while TBS has dropped premiere dates for their expansive slate of comedies.

The TNT drama starring award-winning actress Michelle Dockery will return on Sunday October 15 at 9 p.m. The series thief and con artist Letty Raines, whose life is always one wrong turn or one bad decision away from implosion. Juan Diego Botto, Terry Kinney, Lusia Strus and Joey Kern also star in the seductive drama, which was created by Chad Hodge and Blake Crouch and is based on a series of books by Crouch.

The critically acclaimed TBS series Search Party starring Alia Shawkat, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Brandon Micheal Hall will air Sundays, November 19 – December. 17, with two episodes each week at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Tracy Morgan’s new comedy The Last O.G., which he stars opposite Tiffany Haddish series is set to premiere Tuesday, October 24, with back-to-back episodes at 10 and 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Subsequent episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The series, executive produced by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, centers on Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison for good behavior after a 15-year stint. Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his former girlfriend, Shay (Haddish), has married an affable, successful white man (Ryan Gaul) who is helping raise the twins (Taylor Mosby & Dante Hoagland) Tray never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading unfamiliar territory.

In the new TBS series Drop The Mic, celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Randall Park, Chrissy Metz, James Van Der Beek, and Gina Rodriguez put their battle rapping skills to the test. Hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, the comedy music competition is based on the enormously popular segment from the The Late Late Show With James Corden. Ben Winston and Jensen Karp serve as executive producers, with Joanna Gallagher as co-executive producer.

TBS will also update classic game show with Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild. Snoop Dogg, who counted The Joker’s Wild as his favorite game show growing up, will host the new version, which is set in his very own casino, complete with a gigantic slot machine, as well as giant dice and playing cards. Slated to premiere this fall, Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild is produced by Sony Pictures Television, in association with Turner’s Studio T. Snoop Dogg serves as executive producer, along with Michael Strahan. Also executive-producing are Vincent Rubino, Constance Schwartz-Morini for SMAC, and Ted Chung for Snoopadelic Films.

Also slated to premiere on TBS is the second season of its alien-“experiencer” comedy People of Earth, which airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT) as well as the comedy anthology The Guest Book which will bow Thursday, August 3 with back-to-back episodes starting at 10 p.m. (ET/PT). Both series will continue through September.