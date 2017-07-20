“I got a call from NBC and they said we made a mistake and we’re picking up the show,” Timeless executive producer Eric Kripke told Comic-Con today of how he found out on May 13 that the drama was not cancelled after all.

Receiving a reception of huge applause from the packed Room 6BCF of the San Diego Convention Center, the EP added that the real thanks had to go to the fans like “you guys” for pressuring the network to give the series a second season.

The panel actually kicked off with a specially produced video thanking the fans, both inside and outside the room.

On the bubble for most of the spring, Timeless was canned by the Comcast-owned net on May 10 and brought back to life three days later. The Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett and Goran Visnjic starring time travel show scored a 10-episode Season 2 pickup, which is set to air next year.

“I was asleep and woke up to hundreds of emails,” revealed Spencer Thursday of how she found out about the eventual renewal, joking that at first she thought it was a gag and people needed to get over the cancellation.

“You play to win, you never design a season with like ‘maybe we’re not coming back,’” added Kripke when asked if he and Ryan had constructed the February 20 Season 1 cliffhanger finale as an end to the show as its fate was so uncertain. “You write your way to victory,” he declared to another round of applause.

As for Season 2, which is moving the production from Vancouver to LA. thanks to being awarded tax credits recently from California’s $330 million program Ryan hinted that things are coming together. “We’re at the beginning of the process,” he said. “We have ideas, nothing set in stone,” for filming schedule to start in November. “One thing I’m excited about in Season 2 is that we can dig deeper into the characters,” he added of Spencer’s history professor Lucy Preston, Lanter’s soldier Wyatt Logan, Barrett’s programmer Rufus Carlin and Visnjic’s villainous Garcia Flynn.

Pulling back the curtain on Season 2 a bit more, Kripke said he wanted to emphasis how a lot of history’s players have been ignored due to prejudices of race, gender and class. “Lots of doubling down on that in Season 2 and presenting this idea that history is for everybody and America is for everybody,” Kripke announced.

Also in the panel, the audience was shown a blooper reel from the soon to be released Timeless Season 1 DVD.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Timeless is half owned by NBC