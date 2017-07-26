EXCLUSIVE: The cast of Tim Burton’s Dumbo is starting to take shape as Game Of Thrones alum DeObia Oparei has signed on to play a character named Rongo in the live action adaptation of Disney’s 1941 animated classic.

It was recently announced at D23 that Burton’s Dumbo will be released on March 29, 2019. Details about Oparei’s character are being kept under wraps, but he will join previously announced cast members Eva Green and Danny DeVito. Colin Farrell has also been in negotiations for the role of Holt, the widowed father of two kids from Kentucky.

Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay and will produce alongside Justin Springer (Tron: Legacy). Disney’s original version focussed on a big-eared, loveable circus elephant, who is mocked for his large ears but learns to use them as wings to fly.

Oparei is best known for his role as Areo Hotah, captain of the Dornish guard in Seasons 5 and 6 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. DeObia also starred in Independence Day: Resurgence and has appeared in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and NBC’s Emerald City. His other credits include Dredd, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Your Highness, Doom, Moulin Rouge, and Alien 3.

He is repped by Authentic Talent Management and Scott Marshall Partners in the UK.