A portion of Marvel’s big Hall H Comic-Con panel this evening went to Thor: Ragnarok. The cast of the threequel showed off the official trailer.

The footage began showing Thor strapped into a chair arriving via tunnel a la a Disney ride to Sakaar, the fighting world of Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster. This is the part in the first trailer where Grandmaster asks “What have you brought me today?”

Thor is dumped in a hallway where he meets a rock being with an Australian accent. Within a moment he’s fighting The Hulk in Grandmaster’s stadium, but later on we see that they’re friends with the green giant remembering who Thor was.

Both Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) on the panel gave some insight into what Ragnarok is about. At the end of Dark World, Loki finds himself on the throne of Asgaard.

“It’s been four years since the end of film and when Thor returns it’s a very different Asgaard,” says Hiddleston. “The kingdom is in shambles given Loki’s questionable alliances, particularly with Ragnarok.”

Said Ruffalo: “Hulk refuses to turn back into Banner and he’s enjoying his time on Sakaar as a gladiator champion.”

The new pic, helmed by New Zealand-born Taika Waititi, sees Chris Hemsworth’s Thor imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and in a race against time to get back to Asgard and stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of Hela (newcomer Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death. Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Anthony Hopkins are also back from past pics, while newcomers include Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Goldblum.

Like Thor: The Dark World, Disney will release Thor: Ragnarok in the first week of November, setting a November 3 domestic release. It begins its international rollout October 25.

The third installment in the franchise is the first since 2013’s Dark World, which made $644.6 million globally. The first sequel wielded an even bigger box office hammer than 2011’s Thor, the first pic in the series revolving around the Norse god, which made $449.3M.

A new poster was also unveiled tonight: