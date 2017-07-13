NBC/Twentieth Fox Television’s This Is Us broke a six year dry spell for broadcast TV dramas this morning; the last big four network series landing in that slot being CBS’s The Good Wife in 2011.

Should This Is Us win on Sept. 17 when the Primetime Emmys are handed out, it would truly be an anomaly for a broadcast TV series as Fox’s 24 was the last series to win the awards slot eleven years ago.

This Is Us earned 11 nominations this morning including best drama, lead actor Sterling K. Brown, lead actor Milo Ventimiglia, supporting actress Chrissy Metz, supporting actor Ron Cephas Jones,