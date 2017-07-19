Mulder and Scully will continue to have their trusted ally Walter Skinner by their side. The X-Files veteran Mitch Pileggi has closed a deal to return for the recently picked up 10-episode eleventh season of the Fox sci-fi drama and second as an event series. He will reprise his role as Walter Skinner, an assistant director at the FBI, which he played on the original Fox series as well as the 2016 six-episode event series revival, both from creator Chris Carter.

Pileggi is among the first X-Files actors to be locked in to join returning stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny for the new installment, set to begin filming this summer for a premiere next season.

Pileggi will next be seen in the Dimension Films thriller Polaroid which is will be in wide release on August 25. He is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.