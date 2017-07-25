On the heels of the big sale for the Anonymous Content-produced TV series adaptation of podcast Homecoming, which landed a two-season order at Amazon with Julia Roberts set to star, Anonymous is taking on a another scripted podcast to television.

Anonymous, along with Paramount TV under the companies’ first-look deal, have optioned the rights to the Peabody Award-winner The Unexplainable Disappearance Of Mars Patel. Also co-producing are Alix Madigan and Gen–Z Media.

The Unexplainable Disappearance Of Mars Patel is a scripted podcast for middle school aged kids, performed by middle school aged kids. A fun, serial mystery described as Goonies meets Spy Kids meets Stranger Things for 8-12 year olds, the story follows young Mars Patel whose search for his missing friends leads him to a mysterious school for gifted students and beyond.

The creative team attached to the project include Benjamin Strouse, who serves as an executive producer; Emmy-winning writer-producer David Kreizman, who serves as head writer; musician-writer Chris Tarry who is co-creator and sound architect behind the podcast; and Jenny Turner Hall who is an executive producer, writer, and director.

Paramount Television and Anonymous Content recently teamed to acquire the rights to Stupid Idiots, a comedy web series. The companies have several on-air series together including Epix’s Berlin Station, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and the upcoming Cary Fukunaga-directed Maniacwith Emma Stone And Jonah Hill, and TNT’s upcoming The Alienist.