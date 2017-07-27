UPDATED, 8:48 AM: Shout! Factory has set a September 22 release date for The Tiger Hunter and released a poster and trailer (watch it above). Lena Khan’s comedy will open in New York, Los Angeles and select major markets.

Shout! Factory

PREVIOUSLY, April 25: Lena Khan’s comedy feature, The Tiger Hunter has been acquired by the Shout! Factory for all distribution avenues in North America, including theatrical. Written by Sameer Gardezi and directed by Khan (who co-wrote), the film is a very timely story about a young immigrant’s pursuit for success, love and the American dream.

The Tiger Hunter stars Danny Pudi (Community) , Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) , Rizwan Manji (The Wolf of Wall Street), Karen David (Once Upon a Time), Sam Page (House of Cards), Iqbal Theba (Glee), Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Michael McMillan (Silicon Valley) and Kevin Pollak.

The logline: “the story of Sami Malik, a young Indian who travels to 1970s America to become an engineer in order to impress his childhood crush and live up to the legacy of his father—a legendary tiger hunter back home. When Sami’s job falls through, he takes a low-end job and joins with a gang of oddball friends in hopes of convincing his childhood sweetheart that he’s far more successful than he truly is … or perhaps ever could be. “

The film was produced by Megha Kadakia, Lena Khan and Nazia Khan. Alan Pao, Danny Pudi, Nadeem Siddiqi are executive producers. Lena Khan is a UCLA graduate.

The deal was negotiated by Jordan Fields for Shout! Factory and Roman Kopelevich on behalf of Red Sea Media, Inc.