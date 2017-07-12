“Hello world. This is an epic tale, rife with destiny, adventure, blood loss and good against evil.” Amazon has released the official trailer for its new superhero comedy series The Tick.

A co-production with Sony TV, The Tick centers on an underdog accountant with zero powers who comes to realize his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero. Yara Martinez, who reprises her role from the pilot as Ms. Lint, co-stars alongside Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Jackie Earle Haley, Valorie Curry and Brendan Hines.

Amazon’s first superhero series, created and executive produced by Ben Edlund, also will be making a major entrance at next week’s Comic-Con in San Diego with a The Tick Takeover event set up across the street from the confab. It will include a multi-room replica of The Tick’s warehouse set and other specific locations from the series.

All ten episodes of The Tick will be released August 25 on Amazon.

Watch the trailer above and let us know what you think.